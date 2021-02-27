Healthcare must focus more on minority communities after pandemic, say doctors
Focus on healthcare for ethnic minority communities must continue and improve once the coronavirus pandemic is over, a doctor has said.Dr Faith Uwadiae, an immunologist at the Crick Institute in London, is one of a number of experts to have joined Team Halo, a UN-supportive initiative which is using TikTok to spread positive messages about the Covid vaccines and tackle misinformation.