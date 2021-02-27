Retired from Rajya Sabha, not politics: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a "peace conference" in Jammu on February 27 said that he has retired from only Rajya Sabha, not from politics.

In reference to Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Today, after many years, we have been named as a district, our identity has been lost." He further said that the fight to regain statehood will continue inside and outside Parliament.

"When the elected ministers and chief ministers will not be here, this condition of unemployment, roads and schools will continue.

And every party in JandK wants statehood, not even one political leader can stand up and say that they don't want statehood," Azad added.