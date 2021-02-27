The House of Representatives voted early Saturday morning to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package, a major step toward enacting the first legislative priority of the new administration as the devastating fallout from the spread of Covid-19 has left Americans in dire need of further relief.
House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package
