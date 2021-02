Precious toddler uses "magic" to protect her giant puppy

Sebastian, the lovable Newfoundland, has been accused of eating a cupcake off the counter and his best friend Sierra goes into action fast, coming up with a way to protect him from any punishment.

She remembers she has a magic book of “being a good puppy” rules and quickly tells mom the correct way to handle this situation.

Sebastian is relieved once again his little girl best friend has come to his rescue.

Best friends forever!