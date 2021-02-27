The funeral for Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, was held on Saturday (February 27).
Captain Tom's family arrive at his funeral
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said her father would have been “chuckling” after plans were unveiled to plant trees..
