2 Prairie Heights students die in car crash on CR 675 W, community honors their memory

Along County Road 675, the Prairie Heights community pays tribute to them.

The two boys were involved in a deadly car accident in Steuben County Thursday.

We're remembering tyler and chace curtis.the 16 year old and 14 year old were involved in a deadly car crash in steuben county thursday night.tyler was pronounced dead at the scene by the steuben county coroner...his brother chace died at the hospital early this morning.

Fox 55's nico pennisi reports on how the community is working to heal during this tragedy.

> a dream catcher sways in the wind.?nat car zoom by?> > along county road 675 a tree trunk adorned with dozens of flowers, letters and baseball memorabilia.

The prairie heights community pays tribute to brothers tyler and chace curtis two lives gone too soon...kelsey kellettamerican eagle manager 16-27> "he just lit up the room.

He knew how to make people smile.

We all laughed every time we worked with him.

We knew he would say something ridiculous just to make everyone smile and laugh.

That's what he loved to do.

" kellettkelsey kellett remembers the energy tyler brought to work.

The american eagle manager supervised him since the summer.

> "we closed the store today.

We thought it was best that we all kinda just took some time.

It's hard."

Kellett> her whole staff is mourning.

> steuben county chief deputy michael meeks says the 16-year-old was speeding when he lost control going over a small hill.

His 14 year old brother chace was in the passenger seat.michael meeks steuben county chief deputy 53-1:06"unfortunately this is a tragic example of why it's very important to obey the speed limits and not to drive at an excessive speed especially if you're a young inexperienced driver."

Meeks the car crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a tree head on.> "the faster you drive the less reaction time you have to avoid an obstacle or correct a problem."

> kellett has a message for the curtis' "to the family we all just send our thoughts and prayers and you guys will be with us for a long while after this."> > brothers - friends - team players - the prairie heights community will never forget tyler and chace.

Prairie heights community school district's superintendent jeff reed released a statement this morning about the tragic lost.

Saying quote...our sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy.

In times of crisis and loss, we know that our panther community will rally around one another, as we are panther strong...end quote.

Counselors will be available in the coming days to offer support