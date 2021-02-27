Oak View Elementary teacher drums up a creative lesson plan

Kristen Lemley’s fifth graders have been limited with the types of instruments they can learn, but she has found a way to bring rhythm into the classroom with one bucket and two drumsticks.

How much can you learn from a bucket?fox 55's drew frey tell us how a fort wayne music teacher has drummed up a creative way to bring music back into the classroom.

Teaching music in a pandemic isn't easy, but oak view elementary has found its rhythm.lemley: we can't sing this year with covid, and we can't have choir, and band didn't start right away, and i really wanted to do something with these fifth graders.

Standup: kristen lemley's fifth graders have been limited with the types of instruments they can learn, but lemley has found a way to bring rhythm into the classroom with one bucket and two drumsticks .lemley: you have to make it interesting for them, you still have to cover all these standards, and this is just the perfect way to do it with the bucket drums. cora snyder is just happy to be playing music ?with?

Her classmates.snyder: we don't get to do a lot of stuff as a whole class and like sing and all that fun stuff, so it's just a fun idea to play the bucket drums.in a normal year, oak view fifth graders would be preparing for a school musical.

Instead, they plan to drum on camera for the fort wayne fame festival.snyder: at first, it was kind of, just a little bit overwhelming, but then once we, like after the first one or two tries, we got the hang of it, and i think it sounded pretty good.and the students are all in.lemley: and they have loved it.

I mean, they rock.

Lemley still hopes for a musical celebration at the end of the year.

Until then, she's waiting on warmer weather, so students can distance themselves outside.in fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

3 last year's fifth graders held an online talent show.

This year's class aims to perform something