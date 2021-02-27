Skip to main content
Locals team up to rescue cow which fainted and fell into Vietnamese river

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Locals in central Vietnam took part in a bizarre rescue on Friday (February 26) of a cow that fell into a river after fainting.

Footage showed residents of Nghe An province hauling the hefty animal onto the banks of the river where it regained consciousness.

The cow was taken home to its owner, apparently unharmed by the ordeal.

