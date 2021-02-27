Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package was passed by the House of Representatives Saturday, with Democrats hoping the bill will be signed off before mid-March.

President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win early Saturday (February 27) as the House passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Democrats, however, faced challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage.

Democrats, who control the chamber, passed the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it on to the Senate, where Democrats planned a legislative maneuver to allow them to pass it without the support of Republicans.

Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

"More than a year ago, into this pandemic, an economic crisis, the American people need to know that their government is there for them.

And as President Biden has said, help is on the way." The American Rescue Plan would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

Republicans, who have broadly backed previous COVID-19 spending, said much of the current package was not necessary.

They said only 9% of the total would go directly toward fighting the virus.

Democrats aim to get the bill to the President to sign into law before mid-March, when a number of benefits are set to expire.