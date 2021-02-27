Jordan announces Friday lockdown with air-raid sirens

Warning sirens echoed around Jordan yesterday (February 26) as the Kingdom announced the return of the Friday lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Warning sirens echoed around Jordan yesterday (February 26) as the Kingdom announced the return of the Friday lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government of Jordan has argued that a one-day lockdown is an effective way of managing rising coronavirus cases without the need to impose lengthier restrictions on movement.

"Starting this week, the government is imposing a curfew throughout the kingdom from 10 p.m.

(8 p.m.

GMT) Thursdays until 6 a.m.

Saturdays," Information Minister Ali Al-Ayed said in a statement.

Walking to a mosque for Friday prayers, however, is permitted, he said.