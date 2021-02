Bumrah released from final test against England | States ‘personal reasons’ | Oneindia News

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumbrah has been released from India's squad for the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad, because of personal reasons.

The five day final test of the England tour of India will start on March 4th.

Jasprit Bumrah has apparently stated personal reasons.

Bumrah was not included in the ODI or the T20I squad against England that will follow the tests.

