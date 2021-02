Funeral Service for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family have attended his funeral service today.

The 100-year-old army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps around his garden in Marston Moretaine, died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February after contracting Covid-19.

Report by Odonovanc.

