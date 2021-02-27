Veterans Covid vaccine clinic

Have to chance to protect themselves from the coronavirus tomorrow... the st.

Joseph v- a is holding a vaccine clinic for veterans who have already registered to get a shot.

This is just a first dose.

They'll follow up with a second dose later next month.

More than 65-hundred veterans and more than 17-hundred v-a healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the vaccine rolled out in december.

If you are in the current, open tiers -- as set by missouri -- and you're eligible to receive the covid- 19 vaccine, you may register on mosaic's appointment request list now before the next tier opens.

Everyone 65- years old or older, or older than 18 with a chronic condition can go to www.mymlc.com/vaccine to register.

The current wait list has room and you can expect to be vaccinated soon.

When the next tier opens, thousands of people are expected to register, so mosaic says its important to sign