Woman who saved stranger's life encourages others to learn CPR

It's february's last gasp and the end of national heart month.but knowing what to do during a cardiac emergency is critical all year long.kq2's madeline mcclain spoke with a local woman who helped saved a man's life with c-p-r -- and hopes to encourage others to learn too.

<<sudden cardiac arrest claims thousands of lives every year.

Angie springs, american red cross: "we never know when that person, whether it be a family member, loved one, or somebody as you are shopping in a grocery store is going to be in need of cpr and first aid to save their life."the difference between life and death may come down to whether you are lucky enough to be near someone who has those skills.tabby osborn, cpr certified: "people don't have sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital, you know?

Usually they have it just living their daily lives."tabby osborn hoped she would never have to use her cpr training...tabby osborn, cpr certified: i don't think any of us involved thought twice about the situation.

We just saw that we needed help and training took over i guess.

I don't know."it was 2018.

Osborn was the hr manager at hyvee.tabby osborn, cpr certified: "i had just been on the floor and was talking to one of the pharmacists in the pharmacy and we kind of heard a commotion not far from where we were."she heard a cart crash.people yelling -- so she and the pharmacist went to see what was going on.tabby osborn, cpr certified: when we got there, there was a gentleman, an elderly gentleman just on the floor.

You could tell he wasn't breathing and not doing well."

The pharmacist ran to get the aed.osborn with the help of two other women began chest compressions.tabby osborn, cpr certified: cpr is really hard so the more people that you can get to help cause it really takes a toll on you and so we did cpr until the aed was able to get attached to him.it took about 7-8 minutes before ems got there and took over.tabby osborn, cpr certified: one of the firefighters that i had talked to when it was all over said it was one of the first times he had ever arrived at a scene, when somebody, like just bystanders, had already started cpr so that surprised me."osborn was recertified just a few weeks ago.and what she learned was even more surprising.tabby osborn, cpr certified: over all of the classes that that instructor had trained for over 60 years of experience between all of the volunteer time, collectively out of all of that groups, one time, and somebody had already started cpr that's shocking to me."

Even during the pandemic -- there's ways to get trained.

The american red cross offers in-virtual options for cpr and first aid courses.american red cross: "we are just trying to make sure safe during this pandemic but the reality is that cpr and first aid is a lifesaving skill that we need no matter what is going on in our world right now."osborn says she hopes her story inspires more people to take a class.tabby osborn, cpr certified: "i just hope and pray that if that was me on the floor that somebody who was trained was there and would jump in and assist or if that was another family member of mine."reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

You can also download the free red cross first aid app for information on what to do in the most common first aid emergencies.for more information about cpr or first aid classes, visit www.redcross.org