Condominium sealed in Gurugram's Sec 67 after 20 people test positive for COVID-19

A condominium in Sector 67 of Haryana's Gurugram has been declared a containment zone on February 27 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Around 20 persons have been tested positive in Ireo Victory Valley.

While speaking to media, the official of District Health Department, Jai Prakash said, "First, 3 cases were reported, after which testing camp was set up.

Around 20 persons tested positive, so we declared it as containment zone.

More tests being conducted."