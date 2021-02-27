Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. has been fired

Myanmar's U.N.
Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired, state television said on Saturday, a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the Feb.
1 military coup.
Fred Katayama reports.
It comes a day after Kyaw Moe Tun urged the UN to use "any means necessary" to reverse the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San..
Police in Myanmar launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule on Saturday in towns and..