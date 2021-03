MBBS student allegedly commits suicide in Jodhpur

A MBBS student has allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

A final year student at MDM Hospital was found hanging from fan of his hostel room.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "Final year student at MDM Hospital was found hanging from fan of his hostel room.

Post mortem and room search will be done in presence of family member." "Investigation will be done accordingly," he added.