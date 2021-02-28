ROCKET CITY TRASH PANDAS JOB FAIR A BIG DRAW

The Trash Pandas are looking to hire game day staff

-- hundreds of people came to toyota field this morning for the trash pandas job fair.

They are getting ready for their home opener and working to fill some game day positions.

Waay 31's grace campbell learned what some of the applicants are looking forward the most -- if they get hired.

People told me they're excited to kick start a new career path, and watch the trash pandas grow and succeed in this stadium.

The trash pandas are hiring at least a hundred game day positions.

Tiffany ivy is hoping to fill one of those spots so she can better provide for her 9- month-old daughter.

I grew up playing sports and stuff and i love being outside, i'm really family oriented.

So, i just love everything about it because it brings families together, friends.

Others -- like davis smallwood -- hopes this job opportunity can help him bounce back from the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

It's been really hard getting a job during this whole covid-19 incident, and i just really need something after college.

It's just, not been very easy and hopefully being with the trash pandas will get me on my feet and start a good career.

The trash pandas vice president of marketing, lindsey knupp, says you could start off working part time in the concession stands or bartending, and end up working full-time with the trash pandas.

This is just to get your foot in the door here.

You never know where this position could get you."

They will let you know if you're hired by april 1st and will start the training process shortly after.

Reporting in madison, grace campbell waay 31 news.

The trash pandas home opener is may 11th against the tennessee smokies.