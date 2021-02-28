J&J’S 1-DOSE SHOT CLEARED, GIVING US 3RD COVID-19 VACCINE

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

3.9 million doses of the johnson and johnson vaccines will be shipped out across the country as early as monday.

Around 800 thousand of those doses are expected to go directly to pharmacies.

70-thousand will head to community health centers and 90-thousand are going to federally qualified health centers.

The weekly allotment is expected to increase over time.

The state health department says alabama usually receives 1.4 percent for every million doses of the covid vaccine available.

We are reaching out to the state health department to learn more about when alabama expects to receive its first shipment of the johnson and johnson vaccine and how they plan on administering it.

At the same time -- - we are one step closer to getting a $1.9 trillion relief package passed after house democrats approved the bill early this morning.

Early saturday morning the house passed president biden?s $1.9 trillion dollar recovery package the bill would: --extend and expand unemployment benefits -- send most americans a one time 14 hundred dollar stimulus checks -- and direct billions to states for vaccines, testing and schools as the bill moves on to the senate ?

The president says there is no time to waste biden: if we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus, we can finally get our economy moving again, and the people of this country have suffered far too much for too long.?

The president has promised 100 million vaccines in his first one hundred days in office ?

And now there could soon be a third vaccine available to help reach that goal.

A panel of independent experts voted unanimously on friday to recommend authorization of johnson and johnson?s vaccine dr. johan van hoof / global head of infectious diseases & vaccines, the janssen pharmaceutical companies of johnson & johnson it is both tolerated and safe and it is a single dose regimen the fda now working to finalize emergency use authorization dr. paul offit/gma this vaccine is going to keep you out of the hospital.

It's going to keep you out of the intensive care unit and keep you from dying.

Trials have shown the johnson and johnson shot has an 85% effectiveness against severe disease and 100% effectiveness against hospitalizations and death- with 2 out of more than 40,000 trial participants reportedly having suspected severe allergic reactions.

Upon authorization the 3 to 4 million doses already available could start shipping out as early as monday- with a goal of 20 million by the end of march and 100 million by june so far just seven percent of the us population is fully vaccinated ?

But with hospitalizations and deaths on the decline, some states have begun relaxing restrictions ?

But officials warn it may be too soon.

Dr. rochelle walensky / director, centers for disease control and prevention we may be done with the virus, but the virus is not done with us.

We cannot get comfortable or give into a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us maryalice parks, abc news, washington with johnson and johnson now authorized -- experts say they will now have enough vaccines to immunize some 130 million adults by the end of march.

By the end of june -- the company is expected to produce 100 million vaccine doses.

Even though shipments are expected to start as soon as monday -- officials do caution it will take some time before they