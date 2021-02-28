IL COVID-19 FIRST RESPONDER PROTECTIONS

A new law is on the books in illinois.

Its aim is to help first responders impacted by covid-19.

Illinois governor j-b pritzker signed house bill 42-76 into law friday.

This new law means worker compensation benefits will be extended through june 30th.

This is for first responders and frontline essential workers who were exposed to and contractive covid-19 on the job.

The law also allows for extended time off for recovery... and... it extends the timeline for which a first responder's covid-19 death can be designated a "fatal injury while in active service."

