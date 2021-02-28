FDA Authorizes Emergency Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, House Passes Relief Bill

The FDA has approved a third vaccine for emergency use.
This comes as the House passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.
The FDA has approved a third vaccine for emergency use.
This comes as the House passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.
Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already..
Chip Matthews last show