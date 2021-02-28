Top 10 Hilarious Movie Scenes You Can Never Unsee Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:09s 28 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 10 Hilarious Movie Scenes You Can Never Unsee Clear your mind, count to 10, and try your best to forget about these crazy movie scenes! For this list, we’re focusing specifically on funny but absurd or shocking scenes from feature films that stay with you long after the final frame.

Clear your mind, count to 10, and try your best to forget about these crazy movie scenes! For this list, we’re focusing specifically on funny but absurd or shocking scenes from feature films that stay with you long after the final frame. Our countdown includes "Borat", "The Hangover", "Spider-Man 3", and more!