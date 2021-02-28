Bleu Duck local food market

Teens winds: wsw 5?

"*15 mph small local businesses play a big role in our local communities and economy.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto was at a local food market today in rochester aimed at giving local sellers a platform during the pandemic.

She joins us live.

Samantha?

Annalise ?

"* bleu duck kitchen has been holding these pop?

"*up markets since november as a way to support the local small business community during the pandemic ?

"* and with the weekend warm up we're having ?*- today was a perfect day to get out and support local.

I spoke with one vendor ?

"* co?

"*owne trail creek coffee roasters based in kasson .

Crystal whitmarsh tells me she and her husband started roasting coffee out of their home garage 4 years ago.

Now they've commercially been in business for nearly two years.

She tells me this is their first time selling at an indoor market since the start "it's kind of exciting for us ?

"* just to be able to start getting out there again.

And i love it because of the local collaboration between the different food makers and farmers.."

Whitmarsh tells me 75 percent of customers today have been new customers ?

"* and they hope to transition their business from a roastery into a coffee shop atmosphere in the future.

Live in thank you samantha.

About 20 vendors attended bleu duck kitchen's local food market today and they plan to hold more