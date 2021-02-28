11pm Biden COVID Relief Package 02.27.2021

President Joe Biden's COVID relief package passes in the House, but without bipartisan support.
Kentucky congressmen call the bill "fiscally irresponsible."
President Joe Biden's COVID relief package passes in the House, but without bipartisan support.
Kentucky congressmen call the bill "fiscally irresponsible."
Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already..
The House passed the latest stimulus bill, but what's in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package? What happens next and when will..