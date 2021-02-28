Indiana Tech Men, Women Advance to WHAC Tourney Title Games

Both the Indiana Tech men's and women's basketball teams will play for WHAC tournament titles on Monday after winning on their home floor on Saturday.

3 ???elsewhere in the na-ia... indiana tech trying to punch its ticket to the whac tournament title game with a win over concordia this afternoon..???and the warriors wasted no time putting their foot on the gas pedal in this one... right away they go inside to their all-conference big guy... josh kline with two of his 12 points on the day... tech has the lead, and they're not looking back...???moments later... cory mckinney pulls up... gets the kind bounce... he finished with a dozen as well...???and you can give him the hockey assist here... max perez with the one more... and you can't leave grant smith that wide open... team-high 13 for smith... indiana tech races out to an 11-0 lead..

???warriors go on to win, 71- 49... they'll play rochester for ???in the whac women's tournament, indiana tech is top remaining seed after rochester lost earlier this week... so the warrior women would host the title game on monday if they take care of business against siena heights..???and that wouldn't be an issue... fourth quarter, already up big when dwenger grad taya andrews gets the and-one..

Andrews finishes with 14 points..???here the saints leave kelsey ivers wide open... she says i'll take that... the kentucky wesleyan transfer gets in the scorebook..???and then late in the fourth... time winding down on the shot clock... ivers says how bout another?

... six points in four minutes for ivers..???as the warriors roll