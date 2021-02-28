No. 24 USF stuns Top-Ranked IWU in Crossroads League Tournament Semifinals

1 Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats (29-2; 15-2 Crossroads) in the Crossroads League Tournament semifinals, after their big win Wednesday night against the Grace Lancers, and won 106-79 to not only advance to the Crossroads Tournament championship, but snapped a 51-game winning streak for the Wildcats at home.

On Saturday afternoon, the RV University of Saint Francis Cougars (24-7; 10-7 Crossroads) traveled to Marian, Indiana to face the No.

Iwu had won 51 straight home games coming in to today's matchup with the 24th ranked cougs... and it was the visitors who threw the first punch today.... already up five... antwaancushingberry knifes his way in to the lane for two... cougs go up seven... but the wildcats would respond... they force the turnover... and it results in an easy layup for kyle mangas on the other end..

14 of mangas' game high 25 coming in the first half..

It's a four point game with under ten minutes to play... but then the cougs went on a big run... they outscore iwu by 16 over the final 9-47 of the half..

There you see jalan mull... what a finish for the former blackhawk star... he had 13... u-s-f up 20 at the half... iwu would make a run to start the second half... that's seth maxwell cleaning up for two of his 11... cuts the lead to 12.... but it was all cougs from there... first..

It's lance dollison..

His twitter handle is @lancebuckets1..

He was getting plenty of em on his 23rd birthday..

Game high 25 points...cougs back up 20... later on... beautiful up and under finish from jeff reynolds... 14 points off the bench for the big man... and the cougs start to run away with this one...that's cushingberry for three more