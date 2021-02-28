HUNTSVILLE BAR MANAGER HOPES JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE CAN ALLOW FOR FASTER ROLLOUT

Johnson and Johnson says they want to deliver 100M doses by the summer.

Unlike the pfizer and moderna vaccines that use m-r-n-a technology that trains the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the coronavirus -- the johnson and johnson shot uses a human cold virus to sneak the gene for the spike protein into the body.

Think of it like a trojan horse.

That cold virus is disabled -- so it won't make anyone sick.

Right now..

Most of alabama is still in phase 1-b for distribution of the current vaccines.

The j&j vaccine may speed up the process of getting to the 1-c group and beyond even sooner.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a local bar manager on what this means for her and her team.

Mandy evanko, jack brown's beer & burger joint manager "we're essential workers as well and not a lot of people see that, but a lot of people get tired of cooking at home and they want to go out and eat or grab a beer or something and that's what we're here for."

Mandy evanko is the manager at jack brown's beer and burger joint and -- like most of us -- she's still waiting for her turn to be vaccinated.

That' because she's apart of group 1-c which includes... take gfx those who work in areas like transportation, food service, shelter and housing, and public safety.

During saturday evening, the f-d-a approved the emergency use of johnson and johnson's vaccine... making it the third one available in the u.s. after moderna and pfizer.

One of the major differences is that this one only requires one dose instead of two.

Research shows that just one dose of the johnson and johnson vaccine is 85-percent effective against the most severe covid-19 illness.

With the emergency ruling...the company is hoping to help bring a total of 100-million doses to the states by this summer.

Evanko says as we continue to wait to get everyone vaccinated she and other managers will do what they can to keep everyone safe.

"not only are we dealing with our safety and our health, but we also have to take extra precautions to make sure our customers are safe too."

We reached out to the alabama department of public health for specifics on how these vaccines will be allocated in the state.

They say