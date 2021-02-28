2-27-21 SCORES: Utica College men's ice hockey shuts out Chatham; Westmoreland boys basketball domin

Road, the utica college pioneers were in action at taudg nazareth in their second ge of a back-to-back.

-- but had a tough time with the golden flyers.

In the first, nazareth's abbey luth.

Gets two of her own rebounds and gets it past the freshman netminder angela hawthorne to take the lead.

-- they would score one goal in each period and out- shoot utica 39 to 20 for the game.

The pioneers just couldn't get it going tonight, ((score)) nazareth wins 3-0.

Another solid performance by hawthorne with 36 saves.

The pioneers face elmira next weekend.

This afternoon utica college men's ice hockey team was back on the ice to host chatham.

-- amount midway through the first period, pioneers on a power play, junior justin allen fires away and senior brett everson re- directs it into the back of the net.

U-c would lead 1- nothing at the end of the first.

-- just over 13 minutes into the second, buster larrson capaitalizes off of this turnover by chatham....in and out score for his second goal of the season.

((score)) sophomore brandon osmundson would score with less than a minute left in the third period to give u-c a 3-0 victory.

Syracuse men's basketball went on the road for the corner three.

-- about a minute later, how about this effort from center matt doyle?

Gets the rebound and misses but fights for it again and finshes the layup.

He finished with a double- double 12 points and 13 rebounds.

-- time winding down in the half, westmoreland fast break, josh suber to lagasse for two.

20- point performaces from each of them.

((score)) the bulldogs would go onto win by (30(... 69 to 39 there's a new stand- alone record holder in town.

-- in new hartford's win ovewhtesboro, sophomore zach philipkoski made (8( three- pointers to break the program record for most three-pointers made in a game.

-- the previous record of 7 made threes was held by four different players erthe spe also finished with 28 points in the win.

Congrats zach.

