Ole Miss students react to plans for full in-person classes in the fall

N Friday the University announced that the fall 2021 semester is offering fully in person and on campus.

To normal..

Wtva's taylor tucker reports students are excited for things to eventually go back to normal.

Aslive: campus is alot quiter these days as less students are on campus because of the pandemic.

But this fall, things may pick up, old traditions may return and students are excited about it.

Sot: "i'm excited."

"i'm really excited."

On friday the university announced that the fall 2021 semester will be offered fully in person and on campus.

Since the announcement, students are counting down the days until things finally go back to normal.

Sot: "i'm really excited because we have missed out on so much over our first two years of college.

It's just really important to us to get to experience college like normal."

Mark karnegay - student for some juniors, coming back on campus during their senior year will be one to remember.

Sot: "so to have that full experience back senior year, that's what we came to college for, that's why we are at ole miss.

Just to get all those opportunities before we make it into the real world."

Mia dimeo - student students, told me online classes is a struggle.

Going back to in person classes, is grealy appreciated.

Sots: "taking online classes have been tough on us."

Grace dyer - student "watching lecture videos online, not being able to take notes..

In person classes will just be alot better."

William poge - student "we are inside all the time doing online classes.

We barely get to go anywhere, so going back to in person will be alot better."

Maddi young - student but, there is one thing students will miss about the less crowded campus.

Sot: "this year it's been so weird with classes online and no one on campus.

The only nice part about it is parking because parking hasn't been an issue this year."

Landes purnell - student but, some students say the crowded parking lotts will be worth it as long as they get to experince the small things that make campus life fun.

Sot: "i'm really excited to just be able to walk on campus and see everyone.

I think it will be so much fun."

Rieves payne - student tag:decisions regarding the summer sesseion and intersession will be announced soon.

Reporting in oxford taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

