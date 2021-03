MCD by-polls underway in 5 wards

Polling is underway for Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-poll in five wards on February 28.

Officials at polling stations are ensuring COVID-19 protocols.

Voters were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Voting began at Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi underway.