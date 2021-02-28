OIT rolls Northwest University, first ever 10-0 start in program history

Route to another weekend sweep.

Newswatch 12 sports josh shelton was in klamath falls and has today's break down.

Day two much different day one but the owls stay perfect nonetheless as they improve to 10-0 on the season; their best start in program history.

And they finally got to play at home in klamath falls.

It wasn't quite the offensive showcase of the 30-run day on friday, but oregon tech did what they need to do to get two more wins against northwest university.

The eagles came out with something to prove in the first game, plating a run in the first inning.

Oregon tech would later tack on four runs over the course of the next four innings-- ultimately giving ace sarah abramson her sixth win of the season.

Greg stewart says, "we didn't hit on all cylinders today, but it was still a thing where as a good team we got timely hits and big hits when we needed it and i really think as the freshman continue to develop, grow and get experience we're gonna be a pretty formidable team."

One owl who was hitting on all cylinders this weekend is junior transfer kennedy jantzi.

Three times this weekend-- john and lois stilwell stadium sounded like this: (nat pop home run) kennedy jantzi says, "just came off the bat clean.

I kinda figured that i was gonna get thrown outside so i was kind of expecting it and just took it that way."

Game two showcased what a typical softball game will look like-- especially when the owls start cascade conference play.

Oregon tech led through the first three innings before northwest tied it in the fourth.

Then the owls responded in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead.

The eagles came back with more runs in the fifth to tie it again, before oregon tech again responded-- taking the lead and adding some insurance in the sixth.

Greg stewart says, "i was really pleased with what our players were able to do when the game was close because yeah there's no doubt that as we move more and more into the season we're going to play a lot more games like the two we played today then we will like what happened yesterday."

And for the players-- it's a pretty simple formula to keeping the win streak alive.

Kennedy jantzi says, "just everyone doing what they're doing.

Staying loose.

We're all having fun.

I think that's the key to that is being loose and having fun and then it'll just come, i feel like."

The undefeated owls will start conference play next week with a trip to montana