Daily politics briefing: February 28

A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 28 as the Chancellor announced a £5 billion grant scheme to help businesses reopen as the lockdown is eased.Rishi Sunak will detail the “restart grants” worth up to £6,000 per premises to help non-essential retailers reopen and trade safely at his Budget on Wednesday.Hospitality, hotels, gyms, as well as personal care and leisure firms, will be eligible for up to £18,000 per premises as they are due to open later under the plans for easing lockdown.The Treasury estimates 230,000 firms will be eligible for the higher band, which will be awarded based on their rateable value, and 450,000 shops will also be able to apply.