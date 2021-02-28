Max Cohan's final four wrap up

WAAY 31's Max Cohan recaps Saturday's slate of final four games, sending two Huntsville teams to the title game.

Another local team is moving on to the state finals -- the jemison jaguars 39 point victory of the defending state champion charles henderson trojans was dominant on both sides of the ball.

Cg: jemison advances with 76-37 blowout will play for first title since 1985 on thursday with their coach preaching defense -- the jaguars started the game with 17 unanswered points...allowing just 3 points in the first quarter and only 9 in the first half.

Jemison held the 2020 5a champs to only 3 made field goals in the first half and only 13 total on 66 shots.

Holding the team under 20 percent from the field -- head coach sherell robertson says the execute their goals.

Sherell robertson -- jaguars head coach "our game plan was to make them shoot jump shots and shoot over us, i think we did a great job of that, we just have to stay focused because its not over, we want to be state champions and we have to work hard and continue to stay focused to win that."

But the jaguars also clicked on offense -- knocking down 60 percent of their shots including three 3-pointers from both lesiah rogers and saniah parker..

Parker finished the game with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists...after the dominating win shes feeling confident in her team.

Saniah parker - jemison jaguars "i think we just need to keep playing hard and work together as a team, we got this."

Still the job isn't done yet .

The jags will play for the title on thursday.winning the both of their most recent title games in 1983 and 85 when the team still went by j-o johnson...in total huntsville based teams outscored opponents 143 to 62 saturday..

As lee's dominating 42 point win over sylacauga send them to the state finals for the first time since 20-15..

Cg: lee crushes sylacauga 67-25 team will play for first title since 2010 in the first quarter there was no stopping lee's kaleb brown...whether it was on the drive or from behind the arc -- defenders could not keep him from getting to the net.

Brown only played seven minutes before leaving with a knee injury -- scoring ten points on 4 of 5 shooting in that span.

After the win -- he said the knee is sore but he has every intention of playing during title game on thursday.

Kaleb brown -- lee generals "it's the last game, all or nothing, it's the last game we've got of the season so we've got to put our all into it."

Even with the brown on the sidelines -- the generals had no problem with henry lee, ryan anderson, taye fields and dexter smith all putting up double-digit points as lee rolled over the aggies 67 to 25..

Looking ahead to thursday -- head coach greg brown says his team should stay consistent.

