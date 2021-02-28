Mann Ki Baat: Centre to launch campaign to promote water conservation

During 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be responsible towards water and informed that Jal Shakti Ministry is set to launch campaign 'Catch the Rain' for the same purpose.

"During this month of 'magh', Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year.

On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated.

To associate 'magh' month with water is that after this month winters and summers begin," said PM Modi.

He added, "We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation.

In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign 'Catch the Rain'.

Its slogan is 'Catch the Rain, where it falls, when it falls'."