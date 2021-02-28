PM Modi talks about water conservation in his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 74th edition of his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat and spoke about various issues concerning the nation, including water conservation and coronavirus.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite onboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51.

Jaish-ul-Hind, an unknown and unheard organisation, has taken responsibility for placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' in Mumbai.

While the country is still battling the Coronavirus Pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the three active cases recovering from the disease.

