Sunday, February 28, 2021

Spectacular 'Snow Moon' rises of London Docklands

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:29s 0 shares 1 views
Spectacular 'Snow Moon' rises of London Docklands

A stunning clip shows the "Snow Moon" rising over London Docklands last night (February 27).

Native American tribes in the United States call February's full moon the "Snow Moon" because of the heavy snowfall at this time of year.

