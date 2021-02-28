Spectacular 'Snow Moon' rises of London Docklands

A stunning clip shows the "Snow Moon" rising over London Docklands last night (February 27).
February full Snow Moon rises over London's Docklands
Newsflare STUDIO
Native American tribes in the United States call February's full moon the "Snow Moon" because of the heavy snowfall at this time of year.
