'Be a warrior not worrier': PM Modi encourages students ahead of exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged students who will be appearing for exams. He said, "Soon, students will be appearing for exams. Remember, 'You've to be a warrior and not a worrier.

Prepare smartly, take good sleep, manage time and play.

Ahead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in March, I request students, teachers and parents to share their tips on MyGov".