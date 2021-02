Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi appeals people to remain vigilant against COVID

While ending 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to continue to remain vigilant against COVID.

"Month of March is also the last month of our financial year that is why many of you will be busy.

Our traders and businessmen will now be keeping busy, amongst all these works, we do not have to let our guard down against COVID.

If you are healthy, happy and abiding by your duties the nation will keep progressing," said PM Modi.