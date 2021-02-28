Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs has died aged 85.The star was famous for his role as Mike Baldwin in the ITV soap.A statement from his family said he died after a long illness.“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs,” the statement said.“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side.
He was 85.“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him.”