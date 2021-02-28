At least 11 dead in Myanmar police crack down

Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup.

Myanmar is being described as a battlefield.

In the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup the police brutally cracked down on protesters across the country.

Witnesses say they’re using all means possible - stun grenades, tear gas and bullets.

Protesters were killed when the police opened fire in the country’s largest city Yangon.

One doctor said a man had died after being brought to hospital with a bullet wound in the chest.

Police also opened fire in the southern town of Dawei, killing three and wounding several.

But the deadly force isn’t stopping the masses from pouring on to the streets.

"We are facing so many crack downs across the country, but yet people came out to protest again without fear.

We have so much courage from CRPH (Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw) and our U.N.

Ambassador in the U.K. Even the rangers are joining the movement." The country has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb.

1st.

The military are alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.

The coup has brought to a halt tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule.

Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

As hundreds are detained across the country the crackdown appears to show a determination by the military to impose its authority in the face of widespread defiance.

The next hearing in Suu Kyi's case is on Monday