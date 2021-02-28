Another Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

Gov.
Andrew Cuomo has requested an independent review after another former aide has come forward with sexual harassment accusations.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
A second former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times. CNN’s..
An anti-sexual-harassment group made up of former state legislative staffers called on Gov. Cuomo to resign Saturday in the wake..