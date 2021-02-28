BJP workers' mother allegedly assaulted by TMC workers in WB's North 24 Paraganas

BJP worker's mother was attacked by unknown miscreants at her residence in North 24 Paraganas during wee hours of February 27.

Gopal Majumdar has alleged 3 TMC workers for the brutal incident.

BJP worker Gopal Majumdar's mother said that she is scared as the culprits had asked her not to tell anyone about it.

"TMC workers attacked me.

They hit me on my head and neck and punched me.

They hit me on my face too.

They had come in the morning at around 4:30.

I am scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it.

My whole body is in pain,' said Gopal Majumdar's Mother while speaking to ANI.

FIR has been registered and Investigation is underway.