UP records 100 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, positivity rate 0.01%

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal informed about the current status of the state in regards to COVID-19 fresh infections.

He said that state has recorded 100 new active cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours and 143 people have been recovered on the same duration.

5,92,699 people have been recovered and discharged till date.

The positivity rate of the state is 0.01 per cent.