All three 2G, 3G, 4G are present in Tamil Nadu, mocks HM Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of being involved in scam of Rs 12 lakh crore and mocked at DMK president MK Stalin for talking about corruption.

"I feel like laughing when I hear Stalin ji talk about corruption.

Who did the 2G scam?

Congress was involved in scam of Rs 12 lakh crore and DMK was in alliance with it at the time," said Amit Shah during his rally in Tamil Nadu's Villipuram ahead of state assembly polls.

Amit Shah further said that all three 2G, 3G and 4G are present in Tamil Nadu.

"2G means 2 generations of Maran family, 3G means 3 generations of Karunanidhi's family and 4G means 4 generations of Gandhi family," he added.