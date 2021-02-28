How Virginia county schools are opening for the first time in over a year

This week, public schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, will open their classroom doors for the first time in almost a year.
It’s a hybrid model – students in each grade will be in the school just two days a week.
CNN’s Dana Bash reports.
This was Vaccination Day for Athens City School teachers. About half of the system's staff are taking part so far.
