Shivraj Chouhan slams CM Mamata Banerjee over questioning 8-phase polls in WB

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's question over Election Commission's rationale to conduct assembly elections in the state in 8 phases.

He said that it's not CM Banerjee who is alleging and raising question at Election Commission its her fear of losing election.

"Earlier, Mamata didi used to say that the elections should be conducted into 6-7 phases, and if Election Commission has taken any decision for peaceful elections why Mamata didi is frustrated," he said.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on questioned the Election Commission's rationale to conduct assembly elections in the state in 8 phases and wondered if the poll dates had been announced as per the suggestions of PM Narendra Modi and HM Shah.