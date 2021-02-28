GOP senator: If we continue to idolize one person, we will lose

Republican Louisiana Sen.
Bill Cassidy tells CNN’s Dana Bash that the GOP should focus on courting new voters and pushing successful policies in the next elections, warning that continued idolization of former President Trump will lead to losses.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) speaks to reporters after the House managers finished presenting their case against former President Trump..