DSGMC and SAD leaders honour Nodeep Kaur

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Harmeet Singh Kalka honoured labour and Dalit rights activist Nodeep Kaur on February 28.

Nodeep Kaur addressed the press briefing and thanked everyone who came out in support of her.

Informing about the 'treatment of women' kept behind bars, Nodeep said that male constables rape women and thrash them at their private parts.

Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 and was locked behind the bars for over 45 days before walking out on bail.

She had 3 FIR against her which included charges of attempt to murder and extortion.