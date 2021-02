Coronation Street writer on Johnny Briggs and his acting

Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs has passed away at the age of 85 after a long illness.

Briggs played the beloved, roguish character Mike Baldwin for 30 years.

Coronation Street writer Damon Alexis-Rochefort reflects on his legacy.

Report by Odonovanc.

