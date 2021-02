Amit Shah meets TN CM Palaniswami, Dy CM Panneerselvam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on February 28.

He also met TN Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today.

HM Amit Shah arrived at the Chennai airport on February 28.

Amit Shah attended the public and organisational programmes in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.